Irdai Working Group bats for introduction of index-linked insurance plans

A working group of the insurance regulator has suggested that there is a need to introduce index-linked insurance products at a time when the investment markets are volatile, due to which customers are preferring more guaranteed products. This, in turn, has increased the balance sheet risk for the insurers.
Hence, the working group is of the opinion that index-linked insurance products can be an appropriate alternative or complimentary option to the current conventional guaranteed products and unit-linked policies.
The regulator had prevented insurance companies from selling these products in 2013. Prior to that, insurers were quite aggressively selling such products in the market. It was perceived that these products had a unit-linked structure and while the risk was being borne by the policyholders, the insurers kept selling it as traditional savings plan. Most of these plans were linked to G-Secs as a benchmark.
In the current context, the group has suggested different variants of a product structure wherever possible, starting from the simple ones–those linked to Gsecs or fixed income indices–to more complicated structures. In each product type, Variant-1 will have the simplest structure and benefits will be linked to a single index while other Variants can be of complicated structure and benefits can be linked to the multiple indices including equities. And, index linked products will be broadly under traditional participating (Par) and non-participating (non-par) designs.
Bond indices such as 10-year G-Sec benchmark, MIBOR, one-year Treasury bill, and SBI fixed deposit rate, while equity indices such as Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 50, and others can be used as an index for such products.
“However, if equity indices are included, a suitable investment strategy which might involve hedging may be put in place to manage the minimum return guarantee on policy account”, the working group said.
Under the non-par index-linked product category, the benefit accumulation rate linked to the index has to be the fixed rate as per the formula approved in the File and Use. But, under par product category, as policy expenses and margins have to be recovered from the returns on investment, benefit accumulation rate could be expressed as a range with reference to the index.
Furthermore, the working group discussed the need for indexing annuity products to inflation. However, there are challenges to this proposal that includes finding matching assets for these liabilities, primarily due to the lack of index linked bonds in the Indian market.Therefore, the group has recommended that when it comes to annuities with return of purchase price, an additional option of resetting of annuity rates after a specified frequency while ensuring a minimum stipulated guarantee throughout the term of the annuity should be allowed.
“These designs will not only enhance customer value and facilitate greater options to choose from, but are also expected to reduce the risk to the insurer”, the group said. “The accumulation of annuities at a specified rate linked to an index is also recommended which can help make annuity payments inflation linked to some extent”, it added.
