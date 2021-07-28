Issues with new income tax portal to be resolved soon, says FM

-
ALSO READ
I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 trillion issued so far this fiscal
IT refunds worth Rs 15,438 crore issued in one month of current fiscal
A quarter of direct tax litigations getting resolved via 'Vivad Se Vishwas'
File past year returns, avoid higher taxes as new tax provisions kick in
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
-
With glitches still haunting the new income tax portal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she wished the Infosys-developed website did not have such a launch but hoped issues will be sorted out soon.
Sitharaman said Infosys had done trial runs before the June 7 launch but users faced technical issues in accessing the portal.
"I wish it hadn't happened this way. But we are correcting the course and sooner the portal will be as is planned, easy to use," she said.
The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches.
Talking to reporters, Sitharaman said her ministry along with Infosys had done trial runs before launching the portal, but still users experienced "quite a lot of difficulties" after its launch.
"Infosys is quite closely working with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the ministry and rapidly, at least from what I hear from chartered accountants and income tax professionals, there is definitely a lot of improvement," she added.
Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.
The government has so far paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys between January 2019 to June 2021 for developing the portal.
Sitharaman had on June 22 called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues on the portal. In the meeting, the ICAI members highlighted the issues faced by taxpayers and tax professionals on the portal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU