IT is clear why Hosur Road in Bengaluru's affordable housing destination

Hosur Road in South Bengaluru essentially covers locations such as Begur, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra and Electronic City. It has major factors contributing to its growth. Locations along Hosur Road close to Electronic City and Begur Road essentially cater to affordable and mid-segment housing.

Prices in Electronic City, for instance, range between Rs 3,500-5,600 a sq ft. Prices on this stretch are more relatively affordable than other major information technology (IT) hubs, including Whitefield and Outer Ring Road-Marathahalli. Hosur Road has a wide range of housing options. Commercial ...