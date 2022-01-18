Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund raises Rs 2,000 cr, closes maiden offering

-
Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) that invests in late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology, has raised Rs 2,000 crore and closed its maiden offering.
The fund has already made investments worth Rs 653 crore in five deals and has another Rs 405 crore worth deals are in various stages of execution.
Some of the investments made so far by the fund include API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Mobile Premier League, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) and FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa).
“Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund enables our investors to participate in this growth story as these companies become part of public markets over time,” Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said.
The investors in the fund include several family offices such as Catamaran, the family office of Narayana Murthy and Skywalker, the family office of Rubamin group.
