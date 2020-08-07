Life insurers see new business premium rise 7% in July to Rs 22,986 cr

After witnessing a year-on-year drop in premiums for the past four months, companies are finally in the green. New Business Premium (NBP) of life insurers grew 6.86 per cent in July to Rs 22,986 crore, from Rs 21,509 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, driven largely by private sector performance.

Private insurers, 23 in all, amassed NBP of Rs 7,815 crore in July, up 26 per cent from Rs 6,197 crore in the same period last year. State-owned behemoth, Corporation saw a 0.92 per cent drop in NBP to Rs 15,170.95 crore in July 2020, from Rs 15,311.87 crore a year ago.

NBP is the premium acquired from new policies for a particular year. Life insurers had seen their NBP decline by 32.6 per cent and 25.4 per cent in April and May, respectively. And in June, it was down 10.5 per cent.

While the month of July saw sector’s NBP post positive growth, the April-July period saw premiums decline 12 per cent to Rs 72,321 crore from Rs 82,146.5 crore in the same period last year. In Q1FY21 (April-June), NBP of life insurers was down 18.6 per cent.





ALSO READ: What you need to know about Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy

Similarly, private insurers' NBP in the April- July period was down 6.44 per cent to Rs 20,620.56 crore from Rs 22,039.81 crore during the same period last year. LIC followed the similar trend and witnessed a drop of 14 per cent to Rs 72,321.53 crore, from Rs 82,146.46 crore a year ago.

Experts are of the opinion that growth in the sector could potentially return in Q2 or Q3 and distribution channels could see significant realignment, with digital sales rising at the cost of individual agents and bancassurance.

Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said in a note, “We expect business growth to remain under pressure over the near term, especially for the savings business, given the reduced economic activity and consumption slowdown.

High volatility in the capital markets in an uncertain environment and lower earnings visibility should lead to tepid demand for unit-linked products. On the other hand, the protection and annuity businesses are likely to do well, it added.