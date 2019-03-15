Looking for regular income? You might want to start investing in Reits

The initial public offer (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks Reit, backed by private equity giant Blackstone Group LP and Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Property Developments, opens for subscription on Monday. This is the country’s first real estate investment trust (Reit) listing, with plans to raise Rs 4,750 crore.

About 158.6 million units will be available for subscription at a price of Rs 299-300 per unit. The Reit portfolio consists of 33 million sq ft of office space. Before investors make up their minds about investing in this offer, they should understand the pros and cons ...