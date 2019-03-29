Luxury malls or private clubs? Shop till you drop in a personalised way

Enter in Mumbai or in New Delhi and you will be besotted by the finest names in high street fashion and international labels, the likes of Dior and Todds, Panerai, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. But apart from an army of brands, what is it that sets apart a luxury mall from a regular mall?

It is all pervading and consistent experience of luxury in everything from services to entertainment and design. According to Arvind Singhal Chairman and Managing Director of Technopak, “Successful provide a highly personalized experience with services such as personal stylists, concierge, valet service, curated F&B and entertainment options, exclusive retail events etc. Additionally, compete to offer a differentiated environment with specialty themes and features such as fountains, gardens, digital architecture, etc. so that it is more than just another mall.” Luxury in its very essence thrives on exclusivity and personalized experiences and are always working on unique experiential concepts besides just a number of luxury brands.

These luxury spaces almost function like a private club where customer likes to not just spend money but spend time- eating, lounging, even buying groceries, doing spa and do everything in one destination. Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice President of DLF Luxury, Retail and Hospitality shares how one of the learnings from Emporio that they incorporated at was to keep more diverse activities that the customer could engage in, such as grocery and more elaborate food and beverages section, and sure enough at Chanakya, she says she encounters the same customer “even four times a week” just as it were in a “private club.”

But when it comes to the real deal maker, that is the “spend”, where are the customers and what are the fastest moving categories at these uber luxe malls. Mall managers share that it is the accessories such as belts and shoes, wallets and bags which are the bestsellers, says spokesperson Rajendra Kalkar President West – The Phoenix Mills Ltd who adds that the customer is also in a heady mix of categories like watches, electronics and high street luxury brands.

There is a great interest from Gen Y. Millennials seems to be driving and ruling the entire consumer market and luxury mall is no exception. Unlike the previous generation attitude of discreet as per need, there is a paradigm change in mindset for millennials who are spending as per aspirations. According to Rajendra Kalkar, “The changing social fabric of the country has opened up a third option for young India – leisure. Millennials spend on fine dine, electronics, experiences, travel, high street luxury fashion. They have greater preference for luxury items as compared to Gen X and baby boomers.” But apart from the millennials, he feels that it’s the wealthy single consumer in top metros and a booming consumer segment in tier 2 cities which have shown luxury segment a new dawn.

Women have always been more notorious about spending more money but is it true that women shop more than men at luxury malls. The man is to woman ratio is almost the same, around 49:51, says Dinaz Madhukar. However on working days, women may be more visible shoppers but they are often shopping for husbands, kids and extended family which is not the case with men. There are nuanced differences in their shopping styles with men spending less time as they know exactly what they want, whether its belt and wallets, pens and watches - they come, spend and are sorted within no time. However women spend more time because they like exploring and it’s great to have them as they bring a vibrancy, adds Dinaz Madhukar.

Which ones vie for greater attention of the Indian HNI – the homegrown desi designer wear or the global design labels? Mall managers inform for occasions such as weddings, baby shower etc, the desi designer wear rules but for regular casual or business wear, it’s the global brands.

A close contender to the luxe malls are the traditional hi streets which have been equally popular with the high networth individuals. And there are retailers who swear by high streets and would not go to a mall. Take the case of Raw Mango which is opening a second store at Lodhi colony market after one in Angoori Badi, Chhatarpur. For Sanjay Garg, Founder Raw Mango, “malls are still quite transactional and in the nascent stages of thinking” as against “a standalone store, where from the moment you step inside, you are enveloped in a visual experience that is rooted in culture, heritage and history. Everything from our textiles, visual merchandising to the various cultural events we host in our spaces, each have a role to play that goes beyond what you see on the surface, or just the 'sales' aspect. That being said, being open to possibilities is how we have grown and there is no line drawn in the sand for our retail experiences.”

What about the customers who shop at both Khan market and a According to a regular at both these places Saloni Mittal, “When I have to go alone for serious shopping, I only go to the high streets but if it’s with the family and is more like an outing combined with shopping, then it’s a mall as it protects you against the weather and has a more fun and experiential vibe. Children can be kept busy at the interactive play areas.” From a consumer wanting to shop at a multi brand outlet, to high street brands to luxury brands, a mall has something for every consumer. Malls offer several entertainment options, fine dining restaurants and experiential events up the entertainment quotient and keep the customers engaged, ergo making the malls a one stop destination for the customers. What a luxury mall offers over and above a regular mall add on services like concierge, a personal shopper, a stylist to help their consumers strut their best foot.

High street shopping areas and standalone stores rely heavily on their catchment and access, whereas luxury malls become a destination because they offer so much more than just brands and merchandise, says Arvind Singhal. Today’s luxury mall customer expects not only their preferred brands, but also luxury experiences such as art installations, performances, services, plush surroundings, amenities such as rest areas, feeding rooms, lockers, and convenience that are not available in traditional high streets due to infrastructure constraints.