Need to reduce your portfolio risk by rebalancing, say analysts

An annual review of one’s portfolio may suffice in normal times. But you must do so twice a year in these difficult times. Pay heed to a few aspects especially.

One, in the wake of the widespread disruption in incomes, check if you have been saving according to plan. You also need to evaluate if your portfolio has deviated from its long-term asset allocation owing to the massive run-up in equities. And you need to make sure your family is adequately insured against a possible third onslaught of the pandemic. Did you save according to plan? The inability to save regularly is a ...