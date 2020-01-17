Nutritious non-dairy options for health freaks and the lactose-intolerant

It used to be regarded as the 'white gold' and a powerhouse of good health once upon a time, for its dense nutrients and its immunity-building properties. Over the years, however, milk began falling out of favour with a health-conscious urban dweller for a variety of reasons such as dairy allergy, lactose intolerance, hormonal imbalances and a fad-driven shift to veganism.

And the figure-conscious, of course, ditched it in order to shed a few pounds here and there. But if no milk, then what? How does one get one's dose of butter, curds, cottage cheese, ice-creams and a ...