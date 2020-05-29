OTT platforms to help you tide over the monotony of the Covid-19 lockdown

When web series Mentalhood starring Karishma Kapoor was announced on ALTBalaji, the promos seemed anything but mainstream masala type. Offbeat, out-of-the-box, contemporary is what characterised the web series.

The title, an interesting word play on ‘motherhood’ somewhat gave it away—mothers manoeuvring their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Speaking to Business Standard, actor Karishma Kapoor said, “What prompted me to act after such a long time was the script which was unusual, different and challenging. It ...