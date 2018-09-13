PF dues must be paid with interest

Subhash Varghese Thomas, a chartered accountant, was employed with SKF Bearings as a credit manager in the finance department from September 1996 to September 1997. In January 2013, Varghese discovered that the company had failed to pay interest amounting to Rs 53,306 under the pretext that his provident fund account was inoperative for three years. His representations for interest payment fell on deaf ears.

Varghese then filed a complaint before the South Mumbai District Consumer Forum. The company contested the case. It argued that the amount of Rs 334,885 in the provident ...