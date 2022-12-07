Prepay home loan to combat interest rate hike impact, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. This benchmark rate has risen 225 bps between May and December this year. rates (for loan amount of Rs 30-75 lakh) are in the range of 8.25-10.5 per cent for most players. Borrowers will feel the brunt of the latest rate hike soon, given that a large percentage of home loans are linked to an external benchmark, mostly the repo rate, nowadays.