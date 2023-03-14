JUST IN
Rockstud Capital launches Rs 300 cr fund for upcoming Indian start-ups
Business Standard

Read contract carefully before signing on dotted line; choose right forum

With consumer courts leaning towards a stricter interpretation of the signed document, customers must be wary

Topics
World Consumer Day | CONSUMER PROTECTION | consumer complaints

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Consumer protection rules

As consumers, we often have grievances against manufacturers and service providers that go unresolved due to our lack of knowledge of the procedures for seeking remedy. Consumer courts offer a simple and cost-effective avenue for addressing these issues. This World Consumer Day, let us understand a few crucial aspects consumers must consider before approaching a consumer court, and a few common mistakes they should avoid.

Read our full coverage on World Consumer Day

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 20:11 IST

