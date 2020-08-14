Retrieving Provident Fund balances from old accounts require some effort

The price one has to sometimes pay for being undisciplined can be high. Many people did not bother to transfer or withdraw their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) money from old accounts.

Now, after having lost their jobs or suffered a reduction in income, they are trying to do so and are having a hard time. Many of them belong to the pre-Universal Account Number (UAN) times. Says Anil Lobo, independent consultant, retirement and employee benefits: “In post-UAN times, transferring the corpus from one employer to another has become easier as the application and employer approval ...