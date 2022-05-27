Sending money abroad? Choose an agent known for honesty, speed and economy

The rupee hit a record low at 77.73 to the dollar in May, turning the spotlight on the Indian economy. The heat is not only being felt at the macro level but also by those who want to send money abroad.

T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, EbixCash World Money, says, "Indians send money overseas largely for travel and education. The figure is more than $10 billion, growing annually at a 20 per cent CAGR." If you are transferring money abroad for the first time for any of the above reasons, you need to keep in mind a few things, such as the Reserve Bank of India's rule for ...