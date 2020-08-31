Shift to e-DIS method at the earliest if your broker is trading for you

In a circular dated August 27, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reiterated that brokers should not force clients to give power of attorney (PoA) at the time of opening the account. Experts say Sebi’s heightened concern in this regard is a fallout of the Karvy episode where shares lying in clients’ demat accounts were withdrawn and sold or pledged by the broker.

Let us understand why brokers insist on getting a power of attorney (PoA) from the client. The primary purpose is to enhance convenience. When you want to begin trading in the equity market and ...