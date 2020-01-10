Silver jewels: No less a style quotient than gold at a fraction of the cost

It isn't really a girl's best friend. Not yet, at least. But it is getting there, slow and steady, and has already captured the fancy of Bollywood divas Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoor, who flaunt their Amrapali jewellery along with classy designer clothes by Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra respectively.

But it isn't just the stars. Just about every fashion-forward woman is seen wearing statement pieces such as 'Tree of Life' earrings, or a conchshell-inspired ring or a Ganesha choker or a peacock pendant -– all unique designs handcrafted in silver. What is it ...