Small savings schemes continue to score despite steep rate cuts

The deep cut in small savings rates by the government wasn’t an unexpected move. After the Reserve Bank of India’s steep cut in the repo rate and cash reserve ratio, the government was expected to announce rate cuts for better transmission of interest rates.

The result: Cuts of 70-140 basis points (bps) in small savings rates for the April-June quarter, on Tuesday. Senior citizens and Public Provident Fund (PPF) investors will feel the pinch the most. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme took a 120-bps knock, from 8.6 per cent 7.4 per cent and PPF from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per ...