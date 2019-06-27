Tipping point: Gold prices are on the rise; should you invest?

Gold crossed the psychologically crucial barrier of $1,400 per ounce mark in the international markets recently. One factor responsible for the upsurge in its price is the escalation in geopolitical tensions due to Iran shooting down an American drone. The other factor is trade tensions between the US and its trading partners, especially China, that shows no sign of getting amicably resolved.

Moreover, if the US Federal Reserve cuts rates or offers any kind of stimulus, that will work in favour of the yellow metal. Low real interest rates are positive for gold. If you do not ...