Tips on choosing suitable storage solutions to optimise your living space

Having clutter-free zones around the house can bring Zen-like vibes to your space and help uplift the overall decor. We all want to live small and store well. And there are plenty of ways to organise the breakfast nook, dining room, or even the laundry closet, all of which tend to become chaotic throughout the year.

Knowing how to store can help you figure out both your physical space and head space. The need for storage has been amplified much more now than ever before. Says Erik-Jan Middelhoven, Home Furnishing & Design Manager, IKEA India: “Not only has the amount of time ...