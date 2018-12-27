Took loan against property from an NBFC? Shift it to a bank to cut down EMI

Lenders have started tightening norms in the loan against property (LAP) segment, popular with entrepreneurs and small-and medium-enterprises (SMEs). The segment is witnessing higher defaults.

In the third quarter of 2018, the delinquencies were 73 basis points higher than the year-ago period, according to a report by Transunion Cibil. The data is prior to the liquidity crisis the non-banking finance companies (NBFC) faced, after which these lenders raised rates, and stopped lending to a certain segment of borrowers. "The micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) are facing ...