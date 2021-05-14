Unhappy with insurer's response to your Covid claim? Move the ombudsman

Kimti Lal Khatri, 55, a resident of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, was hospitalised for 17 days for Covid treatment. His bill came to Rs 3.2 lakh. First, his third-party administrator (TPA) informed that he would have to pay only Rs 10,700 out of his pocket.

The rest would be reimbursed by the insurer. Later, he was told he would have to pay another Rs 89,000. The snag: While the hospital charged him its own rates, the insurer was willing to reimburse at the rates fixed by the state government. Shirley M (name changed on request), 43, a marketing executive with a Bengaluru-based ...