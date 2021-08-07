US-focused funds can deliver despite long bull run, say analysts

Equity markets both in India and the United States (US) are on a roll. While in India the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 crossed 54,000 and 16,000 points, respectively, for the first time this week, in the US the S&P 500 closed at a record high of 4,222, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) crossed 35,000 for the first time.

US-focused funds have performed very well over the past several years (see table): Average returns over the past seven years stand at 17.8 per cent annualis­ed. In June 2016, there were only six of these funds with asset under management (AUM) of Rs 1,157.9 ...