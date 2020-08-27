Want to buy physical gold? Pick a digital platform for your investment

What can you get for a few rupees? Some sugar candies, perhaps. But do you know that you can also buy gold for a few rupees? Amazon Pay recently started allowing users to purchase digital gold on its platform.

While existing players like Paytm, MobiKwik, and PhonePe allow you to buy gold for Rs 1, Amazon Pay has kept the minimum amount at Rs 5. Digital gold is essentially an avenue for investing in physical gold. Says Terence Lucien, head of mutual funds and gold, PhonePe: “While the purchase is done digitally, our partners actually hold 24-carat pure physical gold for every ...