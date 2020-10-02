When it comes to choosing a broker, give equal weight to fee and safety

Around one million new demat accounts have been added each month over the past quarter, and a record of almost six million new demat accounts have been opened in the current calendar year. These new entrants into the stock markets need to choose their brokers with care.

An attractive brokerage fee is important, but it is just as crucial to partner with a broker with whom your money and securities will be safe. Investors need to first decide whether they want to go with a discount or full-service broker. If you want to engage in futures and options (F&O) or intra-day equity trading, ...