Why it makes sense to invest in gold in the present global environment

As an eventful Samvat 2075 draws to a close this week, a portfolio lookback suggests has certainly helped investors, with returns of 21.9 per cent (as of October 18). Many of us might have missed the golden bus, but don’t let that dampen your Diwali spirit. Here, we bring you more reasons than just the festivities to invest in the precious metal.

Following a remarkable rally over the past few months, is consolidating its gains. In the short term, can be expected to remain range-bound, as there are various conflicting forces at play, and no single factor seems to influence the price direction. But over the long term, we see many fundamental factors that would propel gold to higher levels.

Despite some near-term fixes, trade wars are far from over. Furthering his protectionist agenda, US President Donald Trump has now slapped tariffs on the EU, in addition to China. With Europe expected to retaliate, stay prepared for the to destabilise further. The coming election year (in the US) just adds more uncertainty and integrates further unknowns, since Trump will now be motivated to do things that add to his popularity. In the near term, any respite on the trade war front will reduce the pressure on central banks to act fast and this could cause some pullback in gold. However, over the long term, the clash for supremacy enacted through trade wars is expected to intensify.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised down its global growth projection for 2019 to a new post-global financial crisis (GFC) low of 3 per cent. The is in a synchronised slowdown — manufacturing numbers for major powerhouse economies continue to slide and are now slowly beginning to spill over to the services sector, too.

With major economies showing signs of slowing down, and the trade war accelerating it, there is a good chance that the will enter into a recession within the next 1-2 years. And lowering of interest rates has historically been the first line of defence for global policy makers when staring at a recession. Typically, rates have been lowered by 3-5 percentage points in response to prior recessions. But current rates are not high enough to drop, without going negative. There is currently $17 trillion of negative-yielding government debt and much more on a real interest rate basis.

Against the macroeconomic backdrop, be prepared for further rate cuts and quantitative easing. As these unconventional measures are exhausted, the last stage could be currency debasement. For that to happen, rates will need to be taken deeper into the negative territory as economies compete for the weakest currency. A full-blown currency war remains a real possibility which would be incredibly bullish for gold.

The main reason we believe that gold’s fundamentals are intact is a policy that is now proving to be flawed. According to it, the economy can be made stronger via more monetary inflation, further credit expansion and more government spending.

There still exist serious imbalances and problems in many countries, including excessive private and/or public debt, an unsustainable divergence between record corporate profits and steadily declining wages, rising inequality, and mispricing of asset markets at best. It is futile to think that easy money and higher asset prices can really be a solution to the current economic problems. We are in a phase of experimental central banking, which is likely to end badly due to the dislocation of capital it has caused through prolonged periods of easy money. Long-term trends in gold prices are driven by changes in the overall level of confidence in the monetary system and the economy. Make a strategic allocation to gold because it's counterweight to paper money, which is continuing to lose credibility as a store of value.

Investors would do well to remember that gold is a time-tested store of wealth and a valuable diversification tool against the numerous downside risks discussed above, and will thus be a major beneficiary of the same. We suggest an allocation of 10-15 per cent of one’s portfolio to gold. Use any corrections as an opportunity to add more gold to your portfolio or ideally keep allocating to gold in a systematic manner.

You wouldn’t want to miss out on another remarkable gold rally, would you?

The author is senior fund manager, Alternative Investments, Quantum Mutual Fund. The views expressed here are the author’s own