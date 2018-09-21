With studio pottery, have a jolly good time getting your hands dirty

Instead of just owning handmade ceramic products, making such pottery is gaining popularity in urban cities. Until Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost were seen sitting at the wheel making pottery, throwing pot was considered not only messy, but also something that ought to be left to the experts.

Breaking away from traditional village pottery, clay has taken a new path the past few years. Studio pottery, according to some experts, has emerged not just as a hobby, but also as an effective way of dealing with stress. Experts believe the overall popularity of handmade pottery is ...