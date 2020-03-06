Women need to take charge of their financial lives: Three achievers speak

Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund “Be aspirational and make equities a part of your portfolio” On what attracted her to the financial services: I studied engineering and finance at Wharton, which is one of the best finance schools in the world. I grew to love this industry over time.

One of my first bosses said it is an industry where you are either making money or learning something new every day, and nobody makes money every day. I spent four years on Wall Street, where I saw the highs of 2006-07, followed by the lows of 2008. Next, I ...