Workcation: A great alternative at a plush hotel for those fed up with WFH

Star properties such as Mumbai’s JW Marriott and Taj Lands End, Bengaluru's Conrad, Gurugram’s Hyatt Place and several others are reinventing themselves, and how. These premium-to-luxury hotels are offering workcation and staycation packages in a big way, with flight restrictions keeping the traditional patron at bay. On offer are lucrative packages in which a stay at the hotel and access to office infrastructure are bundled with meals, mandatory room upgrades, and discounts on spas.

Catering to a large number of working professionals stuck at home due to the pandemic, hospitality players are offering workcation packages that include long-duration stays for recreation and work. Says Sameer Wadhwa, Partner, Deloitte India: “From hotels that range from standalone to budget, high-end properties to homestays, everyone is trying to capture the pent up demand emanating from Unlock 1.0. They have slashed rates by 15-25 per cent of pre-Covid levels. While this demand is limited to 'drive to' for now, we see some of the more popular destinations such as Goa, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim back in demand once inter-state travel restrictions are removed.”

You can get suitable workspaces if you are opting for a workcation package that mirrors a corporate set-up, replete with high-speed connectivity, conference and meeting facilities, office lounges and board rooms. Says Renu Basu, Senior Vice President-Global Sales & Marketing, Taj brand-IHCL: “These are the key. Therefore the hotels provide everything that facilitates working –- high speed internet, a quiet area for a work desk and private spaces for conducting meetings, and dining. Since the packages are highly customised, hotels will accommodate additional requests to make the experience seamless for the guest as he conducts business and enjoys the environs and open spaces at our hotels.”

Ditto with Hyatt, which has introduced a new work space concept across several properties. Says Arif Patel, Regional Vice President–Sales & Marketing, Hyatt India: “In this new world order, Hyatt has started reimagining spaces and experiences to provide comfortable, luxurious and safe environs for guests to relax and work in. We stay committed to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene protocols.” Whether it is for casual remote working or for collaborative team working, the "workcation" offers elements of both, business and leisure. The without-stay packages include the Work Pad at Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bengaluru, for Rs 1,800 a day plus taxes, while the workcation packages with stay include the ‘Corner Office’ package at Hyatt Place, Mumbai priced at Rs 14,000 which includes one night stay at a room plus an additional meeting room fully equipped with office facilities.

Hotels are positioning their staycations as 'working from a new address' instead of working from home. Says Kanika Hasrat, General Manager, Taj City Centre, Gurugram: “We cater to all the set requirements to ensure a professional working environment, including an ergonomic workstation/desk, tea or coffee options, complimentary basic WiFi for up to four devices, online conferencing services, boardroom usage and special offers on food offerings from our signature restaurants, set menus, business centre access, transport services and a special offer on our salon services for a refreshing time-out.”

JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai, has its rooms and suites furnished with work desks. The hotel is selling the idea of work by the poolside, by the room, a tranquil ‘Secret Spot' -- a mindful space designed to help you focus, or take a stroll by the beach during brainstorming sessions. Says Debarati Bose, Director of Sales and Marketing, JW Marriott: “Offering picturesque views of the Arabian Sea, our luxurious rooms are designed to help you unwind in style at the end of your working day. There are work cabins with a smart television, providing premium internet services (wired and wireless both) and plush furniture.”

At Conrad Bengaluru, breakfast is included in the staycation package. The hotel has a Rs 1,500 stay credit for food and beverage or any other hotel services like Conrad Spa. The meeting rooms are equipped with audio-visual facilities and are ClickShare-enabled.

Work from a quiet corner at your study table in this suite at JW Marriott even as you enjoy picturesque views of the Arabian sea in five-star ambience

Nurture with nature

Places high on natural beauty are popular for a workcation. According to IHCL’s Basu, “Workcations are popular at our hill destinations like Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, beach destinations like Taj Holiday Village & Resort, or our ama stays and trails with their beautiful bungalows.” The primary takers for this facility are mostly working professionals looking for a change in their routine of working from home.

The stay can range from a brief two-day stay to a 6D/5N to even a thirty-day break.

Says Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, Pickyourtrail: “Workcation has especially worked for hill stations and places like Coorg, Lonavala, and Bandipur for Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru-based professionals.”

People have been looking for a minimum of a week's stay at destinations that are easily accessible according to research by Yatra.com. Says Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder & COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations at Yatra.com, “Some of the popular destinations for workcation are Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and nearby city resorts, among others. People are choosing destinations based on hygiene, digital connectivity and overall safety.”

Patrons in this space typically belong to the 35-55 age group, and include corporate executives, professionals, self-employed or entrepreneurs. There is a mix of individuals, couples and families, all mainly from the metros.

Hygiene and sanitation are top-of-the-mind concerns and hence private vacation homes are preferred to options that come with shared facilities, as people are still concerned about the hygiene of kitchens and staff in bigger outfits. Airbnb says booking requests have been pouring in since July 1 and that it is booked till December. According to an Airbnb spokesperson, “As WFH and travel restrictions continue, more and more people are looking at working from an Airbnb for the longer term. We see a lot working professions from across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru searching for long-term stay options at our properties in Goa and in the hills up north.”

Safety first

Hospitality brands have institutionalised a set of extensive hygiene and cleanliness protocols to restore confidence in their guests. JW Marriot has appointed a “Cleanliness Champion” who monitors safety and sanitisation processes at all times, especially at all the high-touch points throughout the hotel. It has also introduced QR codes to facilitate contactless services like check-in/check-out, dining and enabling payments.

Taj has implemented comprehensive guidelines called ‘Tajness - A Commitment Restrengthened’ in accordance with the norms laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India. Taj’s Kanika Hasrat shares the concrete steps followed: “Non-invasive thermal screening of all entrants, including guests, associates, partners and vendors. Mandating use of statutorily prescribed protective equipment and use of digital technology for payments and billing. Menus have been digitised and are easily accessible via QR codes. Seating arrangements at banquets, restaurants and all guest areas have been redesigned in accordance with the augmented health and safety measures keeping physical distancing norms in mind."

She adds, "Proven disinfectants are used for regular and deep disinfection of all hotel areas, including high touch surfaces, fittings, fixtures, furniture, equipment, stationery, cutlery and crockery. Remodelling of layouts and fixtures in our guest and service areas as per physical distancing norms is also done, along with extensive training of our associates in practicing safety, hygiene and physical distancing. Finally ensuring food safety and handling, regular health-checks for our associates is taken care of.”

Technology has come in handy and apps facilitate contactless service -- like the Four Seasons Mobile App for signature service, reservations, luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, and housekeeping requests. “Along with already-commonplace measures such as more sanitisers, masks and heightened cleaning and hygiene, our 'Lead with Care' programme will enhance our tools and training to deliver an experience grounded in safety and trust,” says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Air travel volumes have not returned to pre-lockdown levels. Cleartrip has launched a product called ‘Cleartrip for Work’ under which a person can access unlimited corporate fares on flights with benefits that include unlimited cash-back, complimentary in-flight meals, zero trip modification charges, reduced cancellation fee, and reduced seat selection fee through a simple sign-in process.

Data from Cleartrip shows that air travel is mostly for emergency purposes or for returning to home destinations post lockdown. This is demonstrated by the fact that one-way trips account for more than 90 per cent of the bookings and more than 80 per cent of the travel is within two weeks of booking. Says Balu Ramachandran, Global Head for the Air Business at Cleartrip: “As travel revives we see a preference for hotels providing enabling office infrastructure. However, the single most important criterion for both leisure and business travellers will be safety as evidenced by the traffic volumes on our TravelSafe page. Customers would increasingly prefer properties that can provide a high degree of assurance on safety and hotels that manage to tap this need will garner a disproportionate share of the demand.”