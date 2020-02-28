You're an investment advisor or want to become one? The bar just got raised

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) Investment Advisor regulations of 2013 are being overhauled. The regulator has issued four consultation papers in this regard and has sought feedback.

After its board meeting in mid-February, it issued a press release that offers a clue of the forthcoming changes, though the details are still awaited. Sebi-registered investment advisors (RIAs) are a worried lot as they feel that many of these changes could make it more difficult for them to practise fee-only advisory. Cap imposed on fee: The press release that Sebi issued after ...