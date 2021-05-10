43 TMC legislators sworn-in as cabinet ministers at low-key ceremony

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Coal theft case: CBI examines TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP front bid gets tepid response
TMC, BJP leaders ask EC to probe 'attack' on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
-
At least 43 members of the third cabinet of the Mamata Banerjee-government were on Monday sworn-in as ministers during a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.
Three TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh were sworn-in virtually. Mitra is unwell and both Basu and Ghosh are recuperating from COVID-19.
Other elected legislators like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Sadhan Pande also took oath at the ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present along with other state government officials.
Banerjee is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting at the secretariat later in the day, during which she is expected to allot portfolios to the ministers.
Those who were sworn-in include 24 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (independent charge).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU