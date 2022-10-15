50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja

Over 50 cadres, mostly women, were arrested on Saturday for attempting to show black flags to MP for his alleged remarks against Hindu religion and women, police said.

Raja was scheduled to arrive at the airport here this evening and the Women's wing members and a few others assembled at Kalapatti near the airport to show black flags to him.

The women cadres with flags raised slogans against the leader and they were arrested, police said.

Raja arrived by a flight and was welcomed by cadres and alliance party members.

Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary had recently stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew the BJP's ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others.

Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples.

"You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu," Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.

