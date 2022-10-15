JUST IN
BJP became largest party because of leaders like Madan Khurana: Nadda
Try to hold an election of your own first: Tharoor slams BJP's Malviya
Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP
Congress re-launching a 'failed missile' through Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bommai
Will work with 'samajwadis': Nitish Kumar vows never to ally with BJP again
Will take everyone along if elected Congress president, says Tharoor
Kharge taunts Tharoor, says he will implement only Udaipur declaration
Saibaba's acquittal proves urban naxal tag by PM's brigade bogus: Congress
Left welcomes Saibaba acquittal, demand release of political prisoners
PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
My family has long relationship with poll-bound Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

BJP became largest party because of leaders like Madan Khurana: Nadda

The BJP has become the largest political party in the world because of its leaders like former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, party chief J P Nadda said

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | BJP | Madan Lal Khurana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

The BJP has become the largest political party in the world because of its leaders like former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and commitment towards people, party chief J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Nadda asked party leaders and workers to learn from Khurana's life, and said he was involved in numerous political struggles and provided solution to different issues.

"The BJP which is now the world's largest political party is founded by such stalwarts as Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and showed a deep commitment towards people," he said, delivering the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture.

A true tribute to Khurana will be to seek inspiration from his life as he was never after power but was committed to ideology and serving people, Nadda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU