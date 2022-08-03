Aaditya Thackeray calls Shinde govt that of 'traitors', says it'll collapse

-
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday called the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government a "government of traitors", and said it will soon collapse.
He was speaking at a rally at Patan in Satara district as a part of his outreach program after Shinde toppled his father Uddhav Thackeray's government.
"In Maharashtra, since June 20, betrayal is unfolding. This is a government of traitors, it is an unauthorised, unconstitutional government and it will collapse," Aaditya said.
He mocked Shinde faction's claim that their rebellion against the Sena leadership made headlines in 33 countries. "For making revolution and revolt, one needs courage, but these people do not have that," the former minister said.
Referring to the spine surgery his father underwent while he was chief minister, Aaditya said, "Because of his surgery, people in the country came to know that even politicians have a spine.
