AAP alleges corruption against UP minister in medical equipment purchase

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has complained to police here against an Uttar Pradesh minister and some senior officials, alleging corruption in the purchase of medical equipment in anticipation of the third Covid wave.
According to a party statement, he complained to the Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali police on Tuesday that state Medical Education Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and senior officials of his department were involved in a scam of over Rs 58 crore.
The minister could not be contacted for comments.
The officials against whom the complaint has been given are department Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, Director General of Health (Medical Education) Saurabh Babu, directors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.
The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the state government purchased ventilators, each costing from Rs 22 to 35 lakh, while the same type of ventilators were bought by Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) for Rs 10 lakh per machine.
Similarly, many other equipment available were bought three to four times costlier than the market price, he alleged.
Demanding the lodging of a case against them, the AAP leader said if police failed to do so, he will approach the court for it.
The party will also complain about the matter to the Lokayukta, the statement said.
