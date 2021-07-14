Union minister Piyush Goyal to be Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: Rajya Sabha
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to four retiring members
Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
Piyush Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in WB
-
Union minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the leader of house in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Wednesday.
He will succeed Thawar Chand Gahlot who has been appointed the governor of Karnataka.
The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has intimated the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Goyal will be the Leader of House, the sources said.
Goyal, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the deputy leader of the NDA and is also Union Minister in the Cabinet. He is holding the charge of various ministries, including commerce and industry, food and consumer affairs, and textiles.
Prior to becoming a minister in 2014, Goyal was the treasurer of the party. He was also engaged by the BJP in poll management activities and for managing logistics during the election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU