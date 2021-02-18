BJP has failed to run MCD, public wants to see AAP there: Sisodia

-
The BJP has failed miserably to run the municipal corporations and the public now wants to see the Aam Aadmi Party there, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday.
Sisodia marched in Shalimar Bagh Ward during the day in support of candidate Sunita Mishra, who will be contesting the municipal corporation by-elections.
"We all appealed to the local people to vote in support of the Aam Aadmi Party. In view of the by-elections, Aam Aadmi Party workers are interacting with the citizens every day," he said.
"The people are very happy and they have made up their mind to elect the AAP in the upcoming MCD by-election. The people of Delhi now want to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to MCD. The BJP is in the power at the MCDs for the past 15 years and has failed miserably, Sisodia said.
People believe that bringing the AAP to power at the MCD will transform Delhi, he said.
By-elections in five municipal wards of Delhi Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Chauhan Bangar, Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporation) will be held on February 28. Results will be declared on March 3.
