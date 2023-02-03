JUST IN
Amid Adani vs Hindenburg row, Cong President Kharge calls opposition meet
PIL in Delhi HC seeks Lok Sabha, Assembly, municipal polls together
Centre changed law in 2021 to ensure all govt files are sent to Delhi LG
Cases for violating Covid-19 protocol withdrawn: Himachal CM Sukhu
Punjab govt giving major push to food processing sector: CM Bhagwant Mann
Rajasthan govt approves Rs 100 cr to strengthen traffic management system
BJP slams Kejriwal over biomass burning by security guards, drivers' remark
Ramcharitmanas row: VHP attacks SP on Swami Prasad Maurya's elevation
Do away with caste, regional discrimination for nation's progress: UP CM
Voting underway for five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AAP alleges MCD passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget was passed by the civic body without keeping the ruling party in the loop

Topics
AAP government | MCD polls | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP alleges MCD budget passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop
AAP alleges MCD budget passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget was passed by the civic body without keeping the ruling party in the loop.

No reaction to the allegation was immediately available from the civic body officials.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that they learnt through newspaper reports that the budget had been passed by the MCD and since this was the objective, the elections of the mayor and deputy mayor were deliberately delayed.

"It is a dangerous trend. The AAP, which came to power in the MCD, was not informed that the budget has been passed by the officers. This is wrongdoing," he claimed.

The AAP won 134 wards in the MCD polls in December while the BJP won 104 wards.

"The AAP has always kept the promises made in its manifesto. The budget is prepared by them and the job will be ours to work according to it. This is wrong," Bhardwaj said.

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

The election of mayor and deputy mayor was stalled twice last month following ruckus among AAP and BJP councillors in the MCD House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP government

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU