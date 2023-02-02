Cases for violating Covid-19 protocol withdrawn: Himachal CM Sukhu

-
ALSO READ
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19
CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare
Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension
Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory
-
The cases for violating Covid-19 protocol have been withdrawn, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.
"When the entire world was going through a difficult period during the lockdown, there were many people who were struggling to make both ends meet," he said in a statement.
"There were people who were forced to venture out for arranging medicines and other necessary items. There were those few running from pillar to post with a ray of hope to see their loved ones survive the pandemic.
"There were many others, who were homeless spending nights on the streets, hoping for help and searching for food to feed their families. They had no choice other than violating the restrictions imposed," the Chief Minister added.
--IANS
vg/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU