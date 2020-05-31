AAP, BJP trade barbs over governance, toll figures as pandemic spreads

Delhi’s Covid-management infrastructure has started showing signs of fatigue. Cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government looks to balance containment strategies with more relaxations after May 31.

So far, the story of the national capital is similar to most states, especially the worst-affected ones. However, over the past fortnight or so, it had to contend with an aggressive political opposition, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has intensified its attacks on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The Opposition party ...