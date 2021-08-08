AAP govt improved condition of night shelters in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
AAP opens account in Gujarat civic polls, becomes No 2 in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'kisan maha sammelan' in Punjab on Sunday
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government has improved the condition of night shelters in the national Capital.
Addressing the media he said that Aam Aadmai Party (AAP) government has paid attention to the maintenance of night shelters ever since it came to power.
"Before we came to power, the court used to scold the Delhi government for the arrangement in night shelters. After our government came, we paid attention to the rain shelter from the beginning. It has been done so well in 6 to 7 years that now if someone comes to see it, then at least they will say that someone did well for the poor," said Kejriwal.
He also announced that the Delhi government in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation will provide free meals, twice a day, to the people residing in night shelters across the national capital.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Homeless people live in the night shelters of Delhi. They are the poorest. Nobody pays attention to them. In association with Akshaya Patra Foundation, we will provide nutritious food to all these people absolutely free of cost, twice a day. Will not let anyone go to bed hungry in Delhi."
He later started the food distraction programme by feeding people living in night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU