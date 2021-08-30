AAP promises free and quality health services to Uttarakhand

-
The AAP Monday promised quality health services to the people of Uttarakhand free of cost if the party comes to power in the state.
The party claimed that according to the CAG report Uttarakhand has the worst health services amongst the Himalayan states.
"If an Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Uttarakhand, good quality and free health services will be available to the people of Uttarakhand, just like Delhi," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters.
"The condition of health services in Uttarakhand is so bad that patients lose their lives even before they reach the hospital. Uttarakhand's health budget was Rs. 188 crore in 2018-19, reduced to just Rs 97 crore in 2019-20. Only 5.25 paise is being spent per person on health in a year," claimed Bhardwaj.
Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year.
The AAP has announced intention to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
