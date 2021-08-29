Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers ahead of UP Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka arrives in Lucknow, starts with silent protest against BJP govt
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP
Priyanka to camp in Lucknow now, work for party from ground zero: Sources
UP Congress to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka
-
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra virtually addressed the party workers of the Uttar Pradesh' Congress training campaign and asked them to brace for the upcoming polls.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicated that the party is open for an alliance with "smaller parties" in the state. The indication came during a virtual address to party workers on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh' Congress training campaign where she also asked them to prepare for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Recalling the history of Congress in the state, she said, "Our Congress party has been out of power since 1989 i.e for the last 32 years in the state. In 2017, we (Congress) decided to contest elections solo but that did not work out in our favour."
Hinting at Congress' openness towards an alliance with "smaller parties" in the state for the upcoming assembly polls.
The Congress General Secretary said that the campaign will be very important for party workers.
On Friday, the 'Uttar Pradesh Congress training campaign' started wherein 700 training camps will be organised across the state during the next 100 days. About two lakh office bearers will be trained in the process, sources informed.
The name of the campaign is "Parikshan se parakram--Congress Vijay Sena nirmaan".
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded the efforts of former Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's maiden 'Khat Sabha' journey in September 2016. She suggested party workers to follow similar steps to reach out to the masses.
"Congress's Gram Sabha President will be made in 58,000 gram sabhas in the state in 20 days. Workers and officials should go to every village and every household during this period and talk about the Congress party's mission," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU