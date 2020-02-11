AAP sweeps Delhi: BJP crawls to single-digit; Congress draws a blank

The incumbent (AAP) has secured a massive win in the Delhi Assembly polls, attributing its success to “ of work” against the (BJP)’s “ of hate”. Polling for Delhi’s 70-assembly seats was held on Saturday after a fractious election campaign.

The BJP’s defeat in Delhi comes on the heels of it losing in Jharkhand, failing to form a government in Maharashtra and forced into a coalition in Haryana after the party fell short of the majority mark.

The AAP’s win on Tuesday is being seen as a verdict at a time when nationwide protests are being held against the amended Citizenship law, including at the capital’s Shaheen Bagh. The BJP had made Shaheen Bagh the focus of its election campaign, appealing to residents of Delhi to vote out “terrorists”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who only last month quit as the BJP president and was succeeded by J P Nadda, had put his personal prestige at stake by leading the election campaign for the party, addressing several public meetings and also going door to door to contact voters.

During the campaign, the AAP, and its leaders including Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had tried to sidestep the contentious issue of the new citizenship law.

They had instead focused on governance issues, particularly related to better schools and health facilities such as ‘mohalla’ clinics, delivery of subsidised power, water supply and free public transport for women.





ALSO READ: The voter has spoken out loud, it's Kejriwal's turn to deliver on promises

After AAP’s win, Opposition leaders cutting across ideological lines praised the party for its development work. They suggested that AAP’s success held out hope for regional parties across the country to fine tune their respective battle plans to take on the BJP.

The AAP won, or was on course to win, 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly at the time of going to print. It had won 67 seats in the previous Assembly polls in 2015. The party’s vote share of 53.6 per cent this time was only marginally lower when compared to 54.3 per cent in 2015.

The BJP had won, or was leading on, eight seats. In 2015, the BJP could win only three seats. However, the party improved its vote share significantly from 32.1 per cent in 2015 to 38.5 per cent now.

The BJP had last won a Delhi Assembly poll close to three decades ago in 1993 – which was also the first to be held after Delhi was granted partial statehood that year. Despite its successes in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where it had won all seven seats in Delhi, the party has struggled at the Assembly level.



ALSO READ: Election highlights: Delhi votes for AAP, gets 'I love you' from Kejriwal

The BJP, however, continues to control the capital’s civic authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Some party insiders blamed the loss more on the “poor governance” its leadership in the MCD has wrought rather than its polarising strategy for the polls.

The Congress, which under Sheila Dikshit, ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, continued to fall into irrelevance in the capital. For a second successive Assembly election, it could not win even a single seat. Its vote share dropped from 9.6 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent. Only three candidates could secure their deposits.

Several BJP leaders who had either led the party’s sharply polarising campaign, including Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra, lost their respective seats. The party won in Badarpur, Gandhinagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

Kejriwal won his New Delhi seat by nearly 22,000 votes and Sisodia by 3,207 votes. The AAP’s rising stars Raghav Chadha and Atishi also won their respective seats.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes after defeating BJP's Braham Singh. The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.

"Delhi's citizens have proved today that what Kejriwal did in the last five years was true nationalism. Delhi's voters have proved that Kejriwal is a true patriot. They have given their mandate to Kejriwal's model of governance,” Chadha said.

Prashant Kishor, whose organisation I-PAC managed the party's poll campaign, said the capital had stood up to "protect the soul of India". There is speculation that Kishor could lead AAP in the Bihar Assembly polls later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and others congratulated AAP and Kejriwal. Senior leader P Chidambaram tweeted: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP.”

"I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," Chidambaram said. In 2021, Assembly polls are due in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. In 2022, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are two of the bigger elections.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and UP’s former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said AAP’s win was a victory of “development”.