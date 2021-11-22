Action on alliance between BJP, MGP for Goa polls soon: Fadnavis

-
A lot has been spoken about the possibility of a pre-poll alliance between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the 2022 assembly polls, but "you will see action happening on that soon", former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Goa poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.
"I have spoken a lot about it (alliance). What will happen you will see for yourself in action," Fadnavis told reporters soon after his arrival in Goa.
Speculation is rife over the possibility of an alliance between the two political parties for the upcoming 2022 polls.
Fadnavis also said that he would be reviewing preparations for the upcoming visit of BJP national president JP Nadda.
"I will be reviewing (preparations) for the visit of our national president," Fadnavis added.
