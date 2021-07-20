Actor-turned-politician Kushboo says her Twitter account hacked

Actor and leader Kushboo



Sundar on Tuesday said her account has been hacked.

Any activity or tweet from the account in the last few days was not done by her, she said in a statement.

"I would like to let you know that my account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the administration office regarding this matter," she said.

"Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)