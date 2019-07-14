Adityanath govt's promises of Rs 1 trn development projects yet to take off

Lucknow Metro, described as the country’s fastest-completing metro rail service, has had three inaugurations.

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2017, then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on December 1, 2016, inaugurated the trial run of Lucknow Metro on the priority section of 8.5 km, calling it a “sterling example of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government’s development agenda”. Later, on September 5, 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the commercial run of Lucknow Metro on the priority section, saying the Narendra Modi-led ...