Akhilesh congratulates Punjab CM-designate ahead of swearing-in ceremony

-
ALSO READ
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
'CBI, ED will also come': SP's Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP today
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann ahead of his oath-taking ceremony and hoped that the state will flourish under his leadership.
Elaborate arrangements have been made for Mann's oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.
Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood and new perspective will flourish in Punjab, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
Over three lakh people are expected to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony.
The Chief Minister-designate of Punjab had invited people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying 3 crore people of Punjab will also take the oath along with him.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal left for Punjab to attend Mann's swearing-in ceremony.
It's a big day for Punjab today. In this golden morning of new hope, the entire Punjab will today come together and take a pledge to make it a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU