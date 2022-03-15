People facing consequences of Centre's wrong policies: Rahul on inflation

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is Provident Fund and when can you withdraw money from it?
TMS, Ep 17: Air India sale, RBI report, Qualcomm's 5G play, PF, and markets
Net EPF subscriptions hit record 1.46 mn in July amid easing lockdowns
Nearly 48 mn new subscribers joined EPF scheme during 2017-21
Modi govt's wrong policies responsible for farmers' plight: Congress
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.
He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.
"Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up). Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress has been attacking the Centre over reduction in the rate of provident fund deposits and the rising inflation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU