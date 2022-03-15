Gandhi family should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Days after the Congress working committee meeting, the party's senior leader on Tuesday demanded that the 'Gandhis should step aside from the leadership role and give a chance to someone else to lead the party'.

Since the poll debacle of 2014 the Congress has lost elections continuously except on a few occasions, he said, and added that "the CWC has reposed faith in the party leadership but those outside the CWC feel otherwise as many have left the party and new leaders should be given a chance to lead the party".

Sibal is one of the signatories of the letter written to for bringing reforms within the party, but in the on Sunday sources say that and Anand Sharma did not raise the issue of leadership change.

in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside from the leadership along with and Vadra, but was turned down by the CWC.

The Congress Working Committee on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges,"it said.

